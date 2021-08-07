PROASSURANCE (NYSE:PRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance last released its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. ProAssurance has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year (($2.71) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ProAssurance are expected to grow by 116.67% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.52 per share. ProAssurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROASSURANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PRA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ProAssurance in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ProAssurance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PRA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIDUS INVESTMENT (NASDAQ:FDUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year ($2.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Earnings for Fidus Investment are expected to decrease by -3.80% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $1.52 per share. Fidus Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIDUS INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FDUS)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fidus Investment in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fidus Investment stock.

MARCHEX (NASDAQ:MCHX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company earned $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Marchex has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year (($0.41) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Marchex are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.13) per share. Marchex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARCHEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MCHX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marchex in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Marchex stock.

SPROTT (NYSE:SII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SII)

Sprott last released its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company earned $39.75 million during the quarter. Sprott has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year ($1.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.3. Earnings for Sprott are expected to grow by 24.44% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $1.68 per share.

IS SPROTT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SII)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sprott in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sprott stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SII, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

