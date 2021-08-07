GRID DYNAMICS (NASDAQ:GDYN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year (($0.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Grid Dynamics are expected to grow by 88.24% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.32 per share. Grid Dynamics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRID DYNAMICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GDYN)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grid Dynamics in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Grid Dynamics stock.

CODIAK BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:CDAK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.01. Codiak BioSciences has generated ($16.18) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Codiak BioSciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.55) to ($3.58) per share. Codiak BioSciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CODIAK BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDAK)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Codiak BioSciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Codiak BioSciences stock.

AETERNA ZENTARIS (NASDAQ:AEZS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.21) diluted earnings per share). Aeterna Zentaris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AETERNA ZENTARIS? (NASDAQ:AEZS)

TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR (NYSE:TGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company earned $188.50 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year ($0.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Earnings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.03 to ($0.13) per share.

IS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TGS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “sell” Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock.

