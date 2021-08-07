G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:WILC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.01 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. G. Willi-Food International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SUNPOWER (NASDAQ:SPWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year ($2.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Earnings for SunPower are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.58 per share. SunPower has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUNPOWER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPWR)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SunPower in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” SunPower stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SPWR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DASEKE (NASDAQ:DSKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year ($0.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Earnings for Daseke are expected to grow by 147.06% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.42 per share. Daseke has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DASEKE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DSKE)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Daseke in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Daseke stock.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ADT)

ADT last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year (($0.49) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ADT are expected to grow by 50.00% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $1.08 per share. ADT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ADT)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ADT in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” ADT stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ADT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

