BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS (NYSE:BPMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. BP Midstream Partners has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year ($1.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. Earnings for BP Midstream Partners are expected to grow by 5.33% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $1.58 per share. BP Midstream Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BPMP)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BP Midstream Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” BP Midstream Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BPMP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THERMON GROUP (NYSE:THR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year ($0.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.5. Earnings for Thermon Group are expected to grow by 72.13% in the coming year, from $0.61 to $1.05 per share. Thermon Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THERMON GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:THR)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Thermon Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Thermon Group stock.

STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:SBBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Strongbridge Biopharma has generated ($0.78) earnings per share over the last year (($0.86) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Strongbridge Biopharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.56) per share. Strongbridge Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBBP)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Strongbridge Biopharma stock.

BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS (NYSE:BBU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners has generated ($1.13) earnings per share over the last year ($3.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Earnings for Brookfield Business Partners are expected to decrease by -9.71% in the coming year, from $8.96 to $8.09 per share.

IS BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BBU)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brookfield Business Partners in the last year. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Brookfield Business Partners stock.

