L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:LHX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has generated $11.60 earnings per share over the last year ($7.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.3. Earnings for L3Harris Technologies are expected to grow by 11.05% in the coming year, from $12.94 to $14.37 per share. L3Harris Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LHX)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for L3Harris Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” L3Harris Technologies stock.

PACIRA BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:PCRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences last announced its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business earned $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Pacira BioSciences has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year ($3.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Earnings for Pacira BioSciences are expected to grow by 45.02% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $3.06 per share. Pacira BioSciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PACIRA BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCRX)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pacira BioSciences in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pacira BioSciences stock.

COMPX INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIX)

CompX International last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter. CompX International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN COMPX INTERNATIONAL? (NYSE:CIX)

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company earned $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. VIZIO has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for VIZIO are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to $0.18 per share. VIZIO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIZIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VZIO)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VIZIO in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” VIZIO stock.

