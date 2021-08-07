COHERUS BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:CHRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year (($1.22) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Coherus BioSciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.91) to ($0.36) per share. Coherus BioSciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COHERUS BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHRS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coherus BioSciences in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Coherus BioSciences stock.

VERONA PHARMA (NASDAQ:VRNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. Verona Pharma has generated ($2.57) earnings per share over the last year (($2.22) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Verona Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.67) to ($1.75) per share. Verona Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERONA PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRNA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Verona Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Verona Pharma stock.

STEALTH BIOTHERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:MITO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Stealth BioTherapeutics has generated ($1.24) earnings per share over the last year (($0.41) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Stealth BioTherapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.06) to ($0.07) per share. Stealth BioTherapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STEALTH BIOTHERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MITO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Stealth BioTherapeutics stock.

KOPPERS (NYSE:KOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. Its revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers has generated $4.12 earnings per share over the last year ($6.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.4. Earnings for Koppers are expected to grow by 7.61% in the coming year, from $4.47 to $4.81 per share.

IS KOPPERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KOP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Koppers in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Koppers stock.

