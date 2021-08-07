CAPITAL SOUTHWEST (NASDAQ:CSWC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest last released its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Capital Southwest has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year ($2.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Earnings for Capital Southwest are expected to grow by 4.37% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $1.91 per share. Capital Southwest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPITAL SOUTHWEST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSWC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Capital Southwest in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Capital Southwest stock.

HERBALIFE NUTRITION (NYSE:HLF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition has generated $3.71 earnings per share over the last year ($4.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Earnings for Herbalife Nutrition are expected to grow by 9.05% in the coming year, from $4.86 to $5.30 per share. Herbalife Nutrition has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERBALIFE NUTRITION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HLF)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Herbalife Nutrition in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Herbalife Nutrition stock.

VERITONE (NASDAQ:VERI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone has generated ($1.73) earnings per share over the last year (($2.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Veritone are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.03) to ($1.26) per share. Veritone has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERITONE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VERI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Veritone in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Veritone stock.

ESSENTIAL UTILITIES (NYSE:WTRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year ($1.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.4. Earnings for Essential Utilities are expected to grow by 7.78% in the coming year, from $1.67 to $1.80 per share. Essential Utilities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESSENTIAL UTILITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WTRG)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Essential Utilities in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Essential Utilities stock.

