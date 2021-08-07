BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING (NYSE:BKD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year (($2.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Brookdale Senior Living are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.47) to ($0.96) per share. Brookdale Senior Living has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BKD)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brookdale Senior Living in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Brookdale Senior Living stock.

Brookdale Senior Living

ASENSUS SURGICAL (NYSE:ASXC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year (($0.63) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Asensus Surgical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.24) per share. Asensus Surgical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASENSUS SURGICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ASXC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Asensus Surgical in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Asensus Surgical stock.

Asensus Surgical

CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:CALA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Calithera Biosciences has generated ($1.31) earnings per share over the last year (($1.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Calithera Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.87) to ($0.64) per share. Calithera Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CALA)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Calithera Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Calithera Biosciences stock.

Calithera Biosciences

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2021. The reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $473 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. Its revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. MEDNAX has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year (($9.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MEDNAX are expected to grow by 23.20% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.54 per share.

IS MEDNAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MD)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MEDNAX in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” MEDNAX stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MEDNAX