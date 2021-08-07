STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT (NYSE:SCM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment has generated $1.13 earnings per share over the last year ($1.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Earnings for Stellus Capital Investment are expected to grow by 2.63% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.17 per share. Stellus Capital Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SCM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stellus Capital Investment in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Stellus Capital Investment stock.

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:AQUA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Evoqua Water Technologies has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year ($0.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.0. Earnings for Evoqua Water Technologies are expected to grow by 7.81% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $0.69 per share. Evoqua Water Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AQUA)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Evoqua Water Technologies stock.

COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CPSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems last announced its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year ($1.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Earnings for Computer Programs and Systems are expected to grow by 10.23% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.37 per share. Computer Programs and Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CPSI)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Computer Programs and Systems in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Computer Programs and Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CPSI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GLOBUS MEDICAL (NYSE:GMED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Globus Medical has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year ($1.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.1. Earnings for Globus Medical are expected to grow by 14.74% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $2.18 per share. Globus Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLOBUS MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GMED)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Globus Medical in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Globus Medical stock.

