IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IRTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies has generated ($1.58) earnings per share over the last year (($2.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for iRhythm Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.40) to ($2.95) per share. iRhythm Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IRTC)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for iRhythm Technologies in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” iRhythm Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IRTC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OPORTUN FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:OPRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The firm earned $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. Its revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oportun Financial has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year (($1.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Oportun Financial are expected to grow by 44.53% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.85 per share. Oportun Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OPORTUN FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OPRT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oportun Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Oportun Financial stock.

CABALETTA BIO (NASDAQ:CABA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Cabaletta Bio has generated ($1.44) earnings per share over the last year (($1.52) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cabaletta Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.95) to ($2.39) per share. Cabaletta Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CABALETTA BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CABA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cabaletta Bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cabaletta Bio stock.

NEOGENOMICS (NASDAQ:NEO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company earned $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NeoGenomics has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year (($0.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NeoGenomics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.25) per share.

IS NEOGENOMICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NEO)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NeoGenomics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NeoGenomics stock.

