BP (NYSE:BP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BP)

BP last released its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm earned $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BP has generated ($1.69) earnings per share over the last year ($2.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Earnings for BP are expected to grow by 7.53% in the coming year, from $2.92 to $3.14 per share. BP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BP)

21 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BP in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” BP stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BP

WELBILT (NYSE:WBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Welbilt has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year ($0.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.1. Earnings for Welbilt are expected to grow by 48.15% in the coming year, from $0.54 to $0.80 per share. Welbilt has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WELBILT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WBT)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Welbilt in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Welbilt stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WBT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Welbilt

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE (NASDAQ:GLRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re last announced its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company earned $146.40 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.8. Greenlight Capital Re has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE? (NASDAQ:GLRE)

EXP WORLD (NASDAQ:EXPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. eXp World has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year ($0.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.3. Earnings for eXp World are expected to grow by 45.45% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.32 per share. eXp World has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXP WORLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EXPI)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for eXp World in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” eXp World stock.

eXp World