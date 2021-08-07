THE MANITOWOC (NYSE:MTW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc has generated ($0.35) earnings per share over the last year (($0.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The Manitowoc are expected to grow by 156.52% in the coming year, from $0.46 to $1.18 per share. The Manitowoc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE MANITOWOC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MTW)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Manitowoc in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Manitowoc stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MTW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT (NASDAQ:BKCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year (($0.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BlackRock Capital Investment are expected to grow by 28.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.32 per share. BlackRock Capital Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT? (NASDAQ:BKCC)

CHECK-CAP (NASDAQ:CHEK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Check-Cap has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year (($0.72) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Check-Cap are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.21) to ($0.20) per share. Check-Cap has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHECK-CAP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHEK)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Check-Cap in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Check-Cap stock.

PFSWEB (NASDAQ:PFSW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb last released its earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm earned $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million. PFSweb has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year (($0.37) diluted earnings per share).

IS PFSWEB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PFSW)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PFSweb in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PFSweb stock.

