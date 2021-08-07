ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS (NYSE:OEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons last posted its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company earned $360 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Orion Engineered Carbons has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year ($0.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.2. Earnings for Orion Engineered Carbons are expected to grow by 14.97% in the coming year, from $1.87 to $2.15 per share. Orion Engineered Carbons has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OEC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Orion Engineered Carbons stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons

SPARK ENERGY (NASDAQ:SPKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $113.01 million during the quarter. Spark Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. Spark Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SPARK ENERGY? (NASDAQ:SPKE)

GLYCOMIMETICS (NASDAQ:GLYC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. GlycoMimetics has generated ($1.12) earnings per share over the last year (($1.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for GlycoMimetics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.26) to ($1.36) per share. GlycoMimetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLYCOMIMETICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GLYC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GlycoMimetics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” GlycoMimetics stock.

GlycoMimetics

ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ACRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics has generated ($1.20) earnings per share over the last year (($1.40) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aclaris Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.45) to ($1.25) per share. Aclaris Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACRS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aclaris Therapeutics stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics