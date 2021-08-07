TETRA TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:TTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies last released its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. TETRA Technologies has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year ($0.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.3. Earnings for TETRA Technologies are expected to grow by 1,400.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.15 per share. TETRA Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TETRA TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TTI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TETRA Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TETRA Technologies stock.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC has generated $3.82 earnings per share over the last year ($3.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.0. Earnings for TTEC are expected to grow by 3.49% in the coming year, from $3.73 to $3.86 per share. TTEC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TTEC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TTEC)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TTEC in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TTEC stock.

CHROMADEX (NASDAQ:CDXC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ChromaDex has generated ($0.33) earnings per share over the last year (($0.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ChromaDex are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($0.05) per share. ChromaDex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHROMADEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDXC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ChromaDex in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ChromaDex stock.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UGI)

UGI last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. UGI has generated $2.67 earnings per share over the last year ($4.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Earnings for UGI are expected to grow by 8.67% in the coming year, from $3.00 to $3.26 per share. UGI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UGI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UGI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UGI in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” UGI stock.

