Corvus Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.47) earnings per share over the last year (($0.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.22) to ($0.83) per share. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRVS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock.

SABRE (NASDAQ:SABR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business earned $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sabre has generated ($3.38) earnings per share over the last year (($4.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sabre are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.29) to ($0.47) per share. Sabre has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SABRE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SABR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sabre in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Sabre stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SABR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NEURONETICS (NASDAQ:STIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics has generated ($1.41) earnings per share over the last year (($1.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Neuronetics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.91) to ($0.69) per share. Neuronetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEURONETICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STIM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Neuronetics in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Neuronetics stock.

VALVOLINE (NYSE:VVV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Valvoline has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year ($1.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Earnings for Valvoline are expected to grow by 16.20% in the coming year, from $1.79 to $2.08 per share. Valvoline has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VALVOLINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VVV)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Valvoline in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Valvoline stock.

