ENERGY RECOVERY (NASDAQ:ERII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year ($0.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.1. Earnings for Energy Recovery are expected to grow by 40.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.28 per share. Energy Recovery has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENERGY RECOVERY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ERII)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Energy Recovery in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Energy Recovery stock.

TEEKAY TANKERS (NYSE:TNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.19. Teekay Tankers has generated $4.54 earnings per share over the last year (($1.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Teekay Tankers are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.12) to $1.02 per share. Teekay Tankers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEEKAY TANKERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TNK)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teekay Tankers in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Teekay Tankers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TNK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INFLARX (NASDAQ:IFRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx last announced its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. InflaRx has generated ($1.44) earnings per share over the last year (($1.31) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for InflaRx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.98) to ($1.04) per share. InflaRx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INFLARX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IFRX)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for InflaRx in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” InflaRx stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IFRX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EBIX (NASDAQ:EBIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix last released its quarterly earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.26. The firm earned $290 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ebix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5.

IS EBIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EBIX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ebix in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Ebix stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EBIX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

