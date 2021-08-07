CARPARTS.COM (NASDAQ:PRTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year (($0.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CarParts.com are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to ($0.15) per share. CarParts.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARPARTS.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRTS)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CarParts.com in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CarParts.com stock.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. NN has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year ($2.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.4. Earnings for NN are expected to grow by 44.44% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.52 per share. NN has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NNBR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NN in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” NN stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NNBR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NUZEE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NUZE)

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 last released its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter. HC2 has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.08) diluted earnings per share).

