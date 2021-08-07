MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:MDGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by $0.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has generated ($13.09) earnings per share over the last year (($14.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($14.59) to ($12.34) per share. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MDGL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST (NYSE:CTT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year (($0.29) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CatchMark Timber Trust are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.14) to ($0.17) per share. CatchMark Timber Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CTT)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CatchMark Timber Trust stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust

GREENBROOK TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 million. Greenbrook TMS has generated ($2.32) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Greenbrook TMS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.44) to ($0.32) per share. Greenbrook TMS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREENBROOK TMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GBNH)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Greenbrook TMS in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Greenbrook TMS stock.

Greenbrook TMS

(NYSE:DTM)

No earning Data

IS DT MIDSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DTM)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DT Midstream in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” DT Midstream stock.

DT Midstream