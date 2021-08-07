TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:TRHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare last announced its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has generated ($1.18) earnings per share over the last year (($3.86) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.01) to ($0.57) per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRHC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TRHC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AUTL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics has generated ($2.76) earnings per share over the last year (($2.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Autolus Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.03) to ($1.92) per share. Autolus Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AUTL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Autolus Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Autolus Therapeutics stock.

PHX MINERALS (NYSE:PHX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals last released its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm earned $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year (($0.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PHX Minerals are expected to grow by 40.00% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.21 per share. PHX Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PHX MINERALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PHX)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PHX Minerals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PHX Minerals stock.

NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP (NASDAQ:NWLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group last released its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($44.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.6.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP? (NASDAQ:NWLI)

