MISTRAS GROUP (NYSE:MG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group last posted its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year ($0.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.6. Earnings for Mistras Group are expected to grow by 154.17% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.61 per share. Mistras Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

NEW RELIC (NYSE:NEWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic has generated ($2.60) earnings per share over the last year (($3.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for New Relic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.50) to ($1.86) per share. New Relic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEW RELIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NEWR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New Relic in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” New Relic stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NEWR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NOODLES & COMPANY (NASDAQ:NDLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Noodles & Company has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year (($0.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Noodles & Company are expected to grow by 57.14% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.44 per share. Noodles & Company has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOODLES & COMPANY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NDLS)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Noodles & Company in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Noodles & Company stock.

FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST (NYSE:FRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. The firm earned $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Realty Investment Trust has generated $4.52 earnings per share over the last year ($1.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.7. Earnings for Federal Realty Investment Trust are expected to grow by 11.42% in the coming year, from $4.73 to $5.27 per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FRT)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FRT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

