CLENE (NASDAQ:CLNN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Clene has generated ($1.23) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Clene are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.71) per share. Clene has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLENE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLNN)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clene in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Clene stock.

COURSERA (NASDAQ:COUR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Coursera has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Coursera are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.95) to ($0.82) per share. Coursera has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COURSERA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COUR)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coursera in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Coursera stock.

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:RIGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year (($0.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.05) to ($0.27) per share. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RIGL)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock.

WYNN RESORTS (NASDAQ:WYNN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wynn Resorts has generated ($19.18) earnings per share over the last year (($18.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Wynn Resorts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.34) to $1.57 per share. Wynn Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WYNN RESORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WYNN)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wynn Resorts in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Wynn Resorts stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WYNN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

