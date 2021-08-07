COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL (NASDAQ:COLL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Collegium Pharmaceutical has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year ($1.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. Earnings for Collegium Pharmaceutical are expected to grow by 35.90% in the coming year, from $1.56 to $2.12 per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COLL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Collegium Pharmaceutical stock.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. AVROBIO has generated ($3.31) earnings per share over the last year (($3.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AVROBIO are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.66) to ($2.62) per share. AVROBIO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVROBIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVRO)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AVROBIO in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AVROBIO stock.

SENSUS HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:SRTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare has generated ($0.42) earnings per share over the last year (($0.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sensus Healthcare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to $0.19 per share. Sensus Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SENSUS HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SRTS)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sensus Healthcare in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sensus Healthcare stock.

GP STRATEGIES (NYSE:GPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. GP Strategies has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year ($0.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.9. Earnings for GP Strategies are expected to grow by 17.48% in the coming year, from $1.03 to $1.21 per share.

IS GP STRATEGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GPX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GP Strategies in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” GP Strategies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GPX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

