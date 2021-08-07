GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GSMG)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP? (NASDAQ:GSMG)

LCI INDUSTRIES (NYSE:LCII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LCI Industries has generated $6.49 earnings per share over the last year ($10.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Earnings for LCI Industries are expected to grow by 1.71% in the coming year, from $10.55 to $10.73 per share. LCI Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LCI INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LCII)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LCI Industries in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” LCI Industries stock.

LCI Industries

PARK-OHIO (NASDAQ:PKOH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.78. Park-Ohio has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year (($0.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Park-Ohio are expected to grow by 42.86% in the coming year, from $2.24 to $3.20 per share. Park-Ohio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PARK-OHIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PKOH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Park-Ohio in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Park-Ohio stock.

Park-Ohio

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP (NASDAQ:CIGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. Its revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Colliers International Group has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year ($1.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.2. Earnings for Colliers International Group are expected to grow by 33.63% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.98 per share. Colliers International Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CIGI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Colliers International Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Colliers International Group stock.

Colliers International Group