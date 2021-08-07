TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS (NYSE:TGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Teekay LNG Partners has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year ($2.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. Earnings for Teekay LNG Partners are expected to decrease by -1.15% in the coming year, from $2.60 to $2.57 per share. Teekay LNG Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TGP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teekay LNG Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Teekay LNG Partners stock.

Teekay LNG Partners

MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:MIRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.04. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.09) earnings per share over the last year (($4.90) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.96) to ($2.46) per share. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MIRM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals

BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:BSGM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. BioSig Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

THE LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP (NASDAQ:BATRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BATRA)

The Liberty Braves Group last posted its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.92) diluted earnings per share).

