INGLES MARKETS (NASDAQ:IMKTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($11.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.7. Ingles Markets has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN INGLES MARKETS? (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Wall Street analysts have given Ingles Markets a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Ingles Markets wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS (NASDAQ:ATAX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. America First Multifamily Investors has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.0. America First Multifamily Investors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS? (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Wall Street analysts have given America First Multifamily Investors a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but America First Multifamily Investors wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

COCRYSTAL PHARMA (NASDAQ:COCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year (($0.17) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cocrystal Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.13) to ($0.15) per share.

IS COCRYSTAL PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COCP)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cocrystal Pharma in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cocrystal Pharma stock.

Cocrystal Pharma

GLOBAL PARTNERS (NYSE:GLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Global Partners has generated $2.95 earnings per share over the last year ($2.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Earnings for Global Partners are expected to grow by 19.35% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.48 per share.

IS GLOBAL PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GLP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Global Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Global Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GLP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Global Partners