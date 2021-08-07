ALIBABA GROUP (NYSE:BABA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group last released its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company earned $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Alibaba Group has generated $7.21 earnings per share over the last year ($8.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.3. Earnings for Alibaba Group are expected to grow by 23.22% in the coming year, from $7.45 to $9.18 per share. Alibaba Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALIBABA GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BABA)

29 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alibaba Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating, 26 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alibaba Group stock.

CASSAVA SCIENCES (NASDAQ:SAVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Cassava Sciences has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year (($0.29) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cassava Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.76) to ($0.36) per share. Cassava Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CASSAVA SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SAVA)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cassava Sciences in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cassava Sciences stock.

AENZA S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AENZ)

Aenza S.A.A. last issued its earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.92 million for the quarter. Aenza S.A.A. has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

STANTEC (NYSE:STN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STN)

Stantec last released its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm earned $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Stantec has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year ($1.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.5. Earnings for Stantec are expected to grow by 14.13% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $2.10 per share. Stantec has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STANTEC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STN)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stantec in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Stantec stock.

