ARAVIVE (NASDAQ:ARAV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive last posted its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm earned $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Aravive has generated ($1.64) earnings per share over the last year (($1.67) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aravive are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.80) to ($1.93) per share. Aravive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARAVIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARAV)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aravive in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Aravive stock.

Aravive

MERCURY SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:MRCY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year ($1.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.8. Earnings for Mercury Systems are expected to grow by 11.02% in the coming year, from $2.45 to $2.72 per share. Mercury Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERCURY SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRCY)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mercury Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Mercury Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MRCY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Mercury Systems

MAYVILLE ENGINEERING (NYSE:MEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Mayville Engineering has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year ($0.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.8. Earnings for Mayville Engineering are expected to grow by 233.33% in the coming year, from $0.57 to $1.90 per share. Mayville Engineering has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAYVILLE ENGINEERING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MEC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mayville Engineering in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Mayville Engineering stock.

Mayville Engineering

DCP MIDSTREAM (NYSE:DCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.79. The company earned $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. DCP Midstream has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year ($1.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Earnings for DCP Midstream are expected to grow by 36.92% in the coming year, from $1.95 to $2.67 per share. DCP Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DCP MIDSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DCP)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DCP Midstream in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” DCP Midstream stock.

DCP Midstream