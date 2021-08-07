NEXTDECADE (NASDAQ:NEXT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade last issued its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. NextDecade has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for NextDecade are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.33) per share. NextDecade has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXTDECADE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NEXT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NextDecade in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NextDecade stock.

QUAKER CHEMICAL (NYSE:KWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical has generated $4.78 earnings per share over the last year ($8.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.4. Earnings for Quaker Chemical are expected to grow by 15.11% in the coming year, from $7.28 to $8.38 per share. Quaker Chemical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUAKER CHEMICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KWR)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Quaker Chemical in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Quaker Chemical stock.

THE CONTAINER STORE GROUP (NYSE:TCS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year ($1.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Earnings for The Container Store Group are expected to decrease by -8.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $0.92 per share. The Container Store Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE CONTAINER STORE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TCS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Container Store Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” The Container Store Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TCS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

UNITED THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:UTHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm earned $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. United Therapeutics has generated $11.54 earnings per share over the last year ($9.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Earnings for United Therapeutics are expected to grow by 42.32% in the coming year, from $10.16 to $14.46 per share. United Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UTHR)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” United Therapeutics stock.

