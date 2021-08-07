VELODYNE LIDAR (NASDAQ:VLDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar last released its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm earned $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Velodyne Lidar has generated ($0.93) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Velodyne Lidar are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.24) to ($0.13) per share. Velodyne Lidar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VELODYNE LIDAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VLDR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Velodyne Lidar in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Velodyne Lidar stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VLDR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Velodyne Lidar

TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT (NYSE:GTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Triple-S Management has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year ($5.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9. Triple-S Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CRBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.42) earnings per share over the last year (($1.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.41) per share.

IS CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRBP)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CRBP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

QURATE RETAIL (NASDAQ:QRTEB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail last released its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $3.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.4.

