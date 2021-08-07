VIEWRAY (NASDAQ:VRAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. ViewRay has generated ($0.73) earnings per share over the last year (($0.72) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ViewRay are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to ($0.65) per share. ViewRay has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIEWRAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRAY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ViewRay in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ViewRay stock.

MOLECULAR TEMPLATES (NASDAQ:MTEM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.82. The company earned $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 million. Molecular Templates has generated ($2.13) earnings per share over the last year (($2.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Molecular Templates are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.44) to ($1.89) per share.

IS MOLECULAR TEMPLATES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MTEM)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Molecular Templates in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Molecular Templates stock.

CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CAPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year (($0.87) diluted earnings per share). Capricor Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CAPR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Capricor Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Capricor Therapeutics stock.

INTERSECT ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business earned $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Its revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. Intersect ENT has generated ($2.05) earnings per share over the last year (($2.29) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Intersect ENT are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.70) to ($1.20) per share.

IS INTERSECT ENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XENT)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intersect ENT in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Intersect ENT stock.

