EATON (NYSE:ETN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm earned $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has generated $4.24 earnings per share over the last year ($4.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.5. Earnings for Eaton are expected to grow by 2.67% in the coming year, from $6.73 to $6.91 per share. Eaton has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EATON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ETN)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eaton in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eaton stock.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year ($2.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. Earnings for EVERTEC are expected to grow by 11.37% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $2.35 per share. EVERTEC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVERTEC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EVTC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EVERTEC in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” EVERTEC stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EVTC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WILLIS LEASE FINANCE (NASDAQ:WLFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.9. Willis Lease Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN WILLIS LEASE FINANCE? (NASDAQ:WLFC)

NEVRO (NYSE:NVRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company earned $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nevro has generated ($2.47) earnings per share over the last year (($2.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nevro are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.43) to ($1.59) per share. Nevro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEVRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVRO)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nevro in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Nevro stock.

Nevro