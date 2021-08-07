HCI GROUP (NYSE:HCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group has generated $3.44 earnings per share over the last year ($3.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. Earnings for HCI Group are expected to grow by 17.65% in the coming year, from $1.70 to $2.00 per share. HCI Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HCI GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HCI)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HCI Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” HCI Group stock.

TEEKAY (NYSE:TK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TK)

Teekay last released its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter. Teekay has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.05) diluted earnings per share). Teekay has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ASSERTIO (NASDAQ:ASRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. Assertio has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year (($2.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Assertio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.04) to ($0.16) per share. Assertio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASSERTIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ASRT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Assertio in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Assertio stock.

CUE BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:CUE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma last released its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Cue Biopharma has generated ($1.56) earnings per share over the last year (($1.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cue Biopharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.47) to ($1.66) per share.

IS CUE BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CUE)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cue Biopharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cue Biopharma stock.

