INTREPID POTASH (NYSE:IPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash has generated ($1.52) earnings per share over the last year ($0.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.8. Earnings for Intrepid Potash are expected to grow by 49.77% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $3.22 per share. Intrepid Potash has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTREPID POTASH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IPI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intrepid Potash in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Intrepid Potash stock.

HOLLYFRONTIER (NYSE:HFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. HollyFrontier has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year ($1.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. Earnings for HollyFrontier are expected to grow by 357.69% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $3.57 per share. HollyFrontier has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOLLYFRONTIER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HFC)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HollyFrontier in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” HollyFrontier stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HFC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:FI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Frank’s International has generated ($0.30) earnings per share over the last year (($0.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Frank’s International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.18) to ($0.05) per share. Frank’s International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Frank’s International in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Frank’s International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NISOURCE (NYSE:NI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NI)

NiSource last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year ($0.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.7. Earnings for NiSource are expected to grow by 5.22% in the coming year, from $1.34 to $1.41 per share. NiSource has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NISOURCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NiSource in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NiSource stock.

