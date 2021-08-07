KAMAN (NYSE:KAMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm earned $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. Its revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kaman has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year (($2.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kaman are expected to grow by 11.96% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $2.06 per share. Kaman has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KAMAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KAMN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kaman in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kaman stock.

BIT DIGITAL (NASDAQ:BTBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $43.95 million during the quarter. Bit Digital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:GEOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies last issued its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $23.89 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.07) diluted earnings per share). Geospace Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SCHOLAR ROCK (NASDAQ:SRRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock last released its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Scholar Rock has generated ($2.81) earnings per share over the last year (($2.99) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Scholar Rock are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.08) to ($4.11) per share.

IS SCHOLAR ROCK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SRRK)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Scholar Rock in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Scholar Rock stock.

