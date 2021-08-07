FUNKO (NASDAQ:FNKO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year ($0.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.6. Earnings for Funko are expected to grow by 16.48% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.06 per share. Funko has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FUNKO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FNKO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Funko in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Funko stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FNKO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Funko

URBAN ONE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:UONE)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN URBAN ONE? (NASDAQ:UONE)

RESEARCH FRONTIERS (NASDAQ:REFR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.10) diluted earnings per share). Research Frontiers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN RESEARCH FRONTIERS? (NASDAQ:REFR)

SABINE ROYALTY TRUST (NYSE:SBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SABINE ROYALTY TRUST? (NYSE:SBR)

