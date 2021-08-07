FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP last issued its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $5.85 million during the quarter. FRP has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. FRP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FRP? (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Wall Street analysts have given FRP a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but FRP wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

ALTERYX (NYSE:AYX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx last announced its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year (($0.88) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Alteryx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($1.96) per share. Alteryx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALTERYX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AYX)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alteryx in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alteryx stock.

Alteryx

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS (NASDAQ:LIND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. Lindblad Expeditions has generated ($1.94) earnings per share over the last year (($2.52) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Lindblad Expeditions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.63) to $0.30 per share. Lindblad Expeditions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LIND)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lindblad Expeditions in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lindblad Expeditions stock.

Lindblad Expeditions

TENARIS (NYSE:TS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tenaris has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year ($0.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.6. Earnings for Tenaris are expected to grow by 26.67% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $1.14 per share. Tenaris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TENARIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TS)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tenaris in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Tenaris stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Tenaris