NLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm earned $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Its revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. nLIGHT has generated ($0.48) earnings per share over the last year (($0.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for nLIGHT are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to $0.02 per share. nLIGHT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NLIGHT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LASR)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for nLIGHT in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” nLIGHT stock.

nLIGHT

FLUIDIGM (NASDAQ:FLDM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Fluidigm has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year (($0.75) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fluidigm are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($0.32) per share. Fluidigm has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLUIDIGM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLDM)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fluidigm in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fluidigm stock.

Fluidigm

ADICET BIO (NASDAQ:ACET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio last released its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.34. The business earned ($3.98) million during the quarter. Adicet Bio has generated ($5.01) earnings per share over the last year (($5.17) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Adicet Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.42) to ($2.85) per share. Adicet Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADICET BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACET)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Adicet Bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Adicet Bio stock.

Adicet Bio

MODIVCARE (NASDAQ:MODV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare last released its earnings results on August 6th, 2021. The reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ModivCare has generated $6.95 earnings per share over the last year ($2.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.1. Earnings for ModivCare are expected to decrease by -9.23% in the coming year, from $5.96 to $5.41 per share.

IS MODIVCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MODV)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ModivCare in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ModivCare stock.

ModivCare