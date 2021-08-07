STERLING BANCORP (NASDAQ:SBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp last released its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year (($0.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sterling Bancorp are expected to grow by 13.33% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.34 per share. Sterling Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STERLING BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sterling Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sterling Bancorp stock.

Sterling Bancorp

BROADSTONE NET LEASE (NYSE:BNL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease last released its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year ($0.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.1. Earnings for Broadstone Net Lease are expected to grow by 6.67% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $1.44 per share. Broadstone Net Lease has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROADSTONE NET LEASE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BNL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Broadstone Net Lease in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Broadstone Net Lease stock.

Broadstone Net Lease

RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS (NYSE:RYAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials last released its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.60. Rayonier Advanced Materials has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year (($0.04) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Rayonier Advanced Materials are expected to decrease by -83.33% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.10 per share. Rayonier Advanced Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RYAM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Rayonier Advanced Materials stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials

FATE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:FATE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fate Therapeutics has generated ($1.52) earnings per share over the last year (($2.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fate Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.13) to ($2.49) per share. Fate Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FATE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FATE)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fate Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Fate Therapeutics stock.

Fate Therapeutics