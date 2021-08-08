LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA (NASDAQ:LILAK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Liberty Latin America has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.36) diluted earnings per share). Liberty Latin America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LILAK)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Liberty Latin America in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Liberty Latin America stock.

DORIAN LPG (NYSE:LPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. Dorian LPG has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DORIAN LPG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LPG)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dorian LPG in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Dorian LPG stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LPG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EXPEDIA GROUP (NASDAQ:EXPE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group last announced its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business earned $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Its revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has generated ($9.95) earnings per share over the last year (($13.96) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Expedia Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.33) to $3.32 per share. Expedia Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXPEDIA GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EXPE)

26 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Expedia Group in the last year. There are currently 14 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Expedia Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EXPE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS (NASDAQ:FOCS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Focus Financial Partners has generated $2.60 earnings per share over the last year ($0.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.4. Earnings for Focus Financial Partners are expected to grow by 10.12% in the coming year, from $3.46 to $3.81 per share. Focus Financial Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FOCS)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Focus Financial Partners in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Focus Financial Partners stock.

