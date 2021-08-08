COREPOINT LODGING (NYSE:CPLG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. CorePoint Lodging has generated ($0.49) earnings per share over the last year (($3.31) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CorePoint Lodging are expected to grow by 153.19% in the coming year, from $0.47 to $1.19 per share.

IS COREPOINT LODGING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPLG)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CorePoint Lodging in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CorePoint Lodging stock.

CorePoint Lodging

FTS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:FTSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. FTS International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for FTS International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.38) to $2.07 per share. FTS International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION (NYSE:NNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition last released its quarterly earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.74 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.0. Navios Maritime Acquisition has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

TWIN DISC (NASDAQ:TWIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc last released its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Twin Disc has generated ($1.36) earnings per share over the last year (($0.75) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Twin Disc are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.61) to $0.15 per share.

IS TWIN DISC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TWIN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Twin Disc in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Twin Disc stock.

Twin Disc