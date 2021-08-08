PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST (NYSE:DOC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Its revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Physicians Realty Trust has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year ($0.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.0. Earnings for Physicians Realty Trust are expected to grow by 3.67% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.13 per share. Physicians Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DOC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Physicians Realty Trust in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Physicians Realty Trust stock.

Physicians Realty Trust

IVERIC BIO (NASDAQ:ISEE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. IVERIC bio has generated ($1.14) earnings per share over the last year (($1.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for IVERIC bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.93) to ($0.85) per share. IVERIC bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IVERIC BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ISEE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IVERIC bio in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” IVERIC bio stock.

IVERIC bio

BECTON, DICKINSON AND (NYSE:BDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and has generated $10.20 earnings per share over the last year ($5.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.9. Earnings for Becton, Dickinson and are expected to grow by 1.80% in the coming year, from $12.81 to $13.04 per share. Becton, Dickinson and has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BECTON, DICKINSON AND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BDX)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Becton, Dickinson and in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Becton, Dickinson and stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BDX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Becton, Dickinson and

VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:VIR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology has generated ($2.51) earnings per share over the last year (($3.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vir Biotechnology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.86) to ($1.06) per share. Vir Biotechnology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VIR)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vir Biotechnology in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Vir Biotechnology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VIR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Vir Biotechnology