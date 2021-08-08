8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. 8X8 has generated ($1.19) earnings per share over the last year (($1.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for 8X8 are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.84) to ($0.70) per share. 8X8 has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 8X8 A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EGHT)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 8X8 in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” 8X8 stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EGHT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC (NYSE:TPVG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year ($1.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Earnings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC are expected to grow by 13.67% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $1.58 per share. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TPVG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock.

CARDINAL HEALTH (NYSE:CAH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has generated $5.45 earnings per share over the last year ($3.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Earnings for Cardinal Health are expected to grow by 3.02% in the coming year, from $5.97 to $6.15 per share. Cardinal Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARDINAL HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CAH)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cardinal Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Cardinal Health stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CAH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HECLA MINING (NYSE:HL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm earned $218 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hecla Mining has generated $0.04 earnings per share over the last year ($0.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.7. Earnings for Hecla Mining are expected to grow by 77.78% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.32 per share. Hecla Mining has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HECLA MINING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HL)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hecla Mining in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hecla Mining stock.

