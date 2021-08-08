EVERI (NYSE:EVRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year (($0.59) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Everi are expected to grow by 4.72% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.11 per share. Everi has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVERI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EVRI)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Everi in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Everi stock.

GRITSTONE BIO (NASDAQ:GRTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio has generated ($2.79) earnings per share over the last year (($1.97) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Gritstone bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.38) to ($1.79) per share. Gritstone bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRITSTONE BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRTS)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gritstone bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Gritstone bio stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GRTS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PENN NATIONAL GAMING (NASDAQ:PENN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Penn National Gaming has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year (($0.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Penn National Gaming are expected to decrease by -4.90% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $2.72 per share. Penn National Gaming has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PENN NATIONAL GAMING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PENN)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Penn National Gaming in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Penn National Gaming stock.

CRYOPORT (NASDAQ:CYRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Cryoport has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year (($1.89) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cryoport are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.49) to ($0.17) per share. Cryoport has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRYOPORT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CYRX)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cryoport in the last year. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cryoport stock.

