FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST (NYSE:FCPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Its revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Four Corners Property Trust has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year ($1.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. Earnings for Four Corners Property Trust are expected to grow by 4.61% in the coming year, from $1.52 to $1.59 per share. Four Corners Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FCPT)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Four Corners Property Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “strong buy” Four Corners Property Trust stock.

Four Corners Property Trust

INVESTORS TITLE (NASDAQ:ITIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $72.08 million during the quarter. Investors Title has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($31.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.6. Investors Title has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN INVESTORS TITLE? (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Wall Street analysts have given Investors Title a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Investors Title wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.47. VEREIT has generated $3.11 earnings per share over the last year ($0.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.4. Earnings for VEREIT are expected to grow by 4.70% in the coming year, from $3.19 to $3.34 per share. VEREIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VEREIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VER)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VEREIT in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” VEREIT stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VER, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VEREIT

LAUREATE EDUCATION (NASDAQ:LAUR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education last announced its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Laureate Education has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year (($4.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Laureate Education are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to $0.25 per share. Laureate Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAUREATE EDUCATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LAUR)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Laureate Education in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Laureate Education stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LAUR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Laureate Education