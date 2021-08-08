TIMKENSTEEL (NYSE:TMST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company earned $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel has generated ($0.93) earnings per share over the last year (($0.73) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for TimkenSteel are expected to grow by 0.52% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $1.94 per share. TimkenSteel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TIMKENSTEEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TMST)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TimkenSteel in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” TimkenSteel stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TMST, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INNODATA (NASDAQ:INOD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata last posted its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter. Innodata has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.3. Innodata has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

TWIST BIOSCIENCE (NASDAQ:TWST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. The company earned $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Twist Bioscience has generated ($3.00) earnings per share over the last year (($2.71) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Twist Bioscience are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.02) to ($2.69) per share.

IS TWIST BIOSCIENCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TWST)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Twist Bioscience in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Twist Bioscience stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TWST, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CINCINNATI BANCORP (NASDAQ:CNNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Cincinnati Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9.

