ATRICURE (NASDAQ:ATRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm earned $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AtriCure has generated ($1.01) earnings per share over the last year (($1.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AtriCure are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.15) to ($0.80) per share. AtriCure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATRICURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATRC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AtriCure in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AtriCure stock.

STONERIDGE (NYSE:SRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stoneridge has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year (($0.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Stoneridge are expected to grow by 110.42% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $1.01 per share. Stoneridge has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STONERIDGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SRI)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stoneridge in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Stoneridge stock.

MONSTER BEVERAGE (NASDAQ:MNST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year ($2.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.8. Earnings for Monster Beverage are expected to grow by 15.89% in the coming year, from $2.58 to $2.99 per share. Monster Beverage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MONSTER BEVERAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MNST)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Monster Beverage in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Monster Beverage stock.

COMMSCOPE (NASDAQ:COMM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company earned $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CommScope has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year (($2.87) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CommScope are expected to grow by 20.65% in the coming year, from $1.55 to $1.87 per share. CommScope has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMMSCOPE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COMM)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CommScope in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CommScope stock.

