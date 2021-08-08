CENTRAL GARDEN & PET (NASDAQ:CENT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year ($2.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Earnings for Central Garden & Pet are expected to grow by 14.06% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $2.92 per share. Central Garden & Pet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTRAL GARDEN & PET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CENT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Central Garden & Pet in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Central Garden & Pet stock.

Central Garden & Pet

STAR GROUP (NYSE:SGU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $604.12 million for the quarter. Star Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.3. Star Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, December 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN STAR GROUP? (NYSE:SGU)

Wall Street analysts have given Star Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Star Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

CENTERPOINT ENERGY (NYSE:CNP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year ($1.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. Earnings for CenterPoint Energy are expected to decrease by -3.40% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $1.42 per share. CenterPoint Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTERPOINT ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNP)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CenterPoint Energy in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CenterPoint Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CNP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CenterPoint Energy

IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:IOVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Iovance Biotherapeutics has generated ($1.88) earnings per share over the last year (($1.85) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Iovance Biotherapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.07) to ($2.20) per share. Iovance Biotherapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IOVA)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Iovance Biotherapeutics stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics