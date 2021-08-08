CHANNELADVISOR (NYSE:ECOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ChannelAdvisor has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year ($0.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.0. Earnings for ChannelAdvisor are expected to grow by 15.00% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.46 per share. ChannelAdvisor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHANNELADVISOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ECOM)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ChannelAdvisor in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ChannelAdvisor stock.

ITERIS (NASDAQ:ITI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Iteris has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year ($0.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. Earnings for Iteris are expected to grow by 233.33% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.30 per share. Iteris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ITERIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ITI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Iteris in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Iteris stock.

EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:EYEG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.77) earnings per share over the last year (($1.71) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.52) to ($1.48) per share.

IS EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EYEG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock.

TRIDENT ACQUISITIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TDAC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TRIDENT ACQUISITIONS? (NASDAQ:TDAC)

