Meritor last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. Its revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritor has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year ($0.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Earnings for Meritor are expected to grow by 57.89% in the coming year, from $2.28 to $3.60 per share. Meritor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Meritor in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Meritor stock.

CONFORMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis has generated ($0.34) earnings per share over the last year (($0.29) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Conformis are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.18) to ($0.24) per share. Conformis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Conformis in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Conformis stock.

AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST (NYSE:COLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.35. Americold Realty Trust has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year (($0.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Americold Realty Trust are expected to grow by 9.92% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.44 per share. Americold Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Americold Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Americold Realty Trust stock.

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS (NASDAQ:NVMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova Measuring Instruments has generated $1.83 earnings per share over the last year ($1.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.7. Earnings for Nova Measuring Instruments are expected to grow by 7.78% in the coming year, from $2.70 to $2.91 per share. Nova Measuring Instruments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Nova Measuring Instruments stock.

