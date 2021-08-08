BLUEBIRD BIO (NASDAQ:BLUE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. bluebird bio has generated ($9.95) earnings per share over the last year (($9.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for bluebird bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($12.13) to ($9.89) per share. bluebird bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLUEBIRD BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLUE)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for bluebird bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” bluebird bio stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BLUE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

bluebird bio

CITIZENS (NYSE:CIA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $55.19 million during the quarter. Citizens has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.22) diluted earnings per share).

IS CITIZENS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CIA)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Citizens in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Citizens stock.

Citizens

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE (NASDAQ:BLDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The business earned $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has generated $3.01 earnings per share over the last year ($3.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Earnings for Builders FirstSource are expected to decrease by -17.48% in the coming year, from $4.52 to $3.73 per share. Builders FirstSource has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLDR)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Builders FirstSource in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Builders FirstSource stock.

Builders FirstSource

YELP (NYSE:YELP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year (($0.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Yelp are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.53 per share. Yelp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YELP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:YELP)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yelp in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Yelp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in YELP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Yelp